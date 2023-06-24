Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

