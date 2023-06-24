Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

