Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

