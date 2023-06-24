Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

