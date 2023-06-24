Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $199.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

