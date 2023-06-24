Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

