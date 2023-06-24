Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

