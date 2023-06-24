Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 15.2% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $113,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

