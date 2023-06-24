Gregory Paul Hannon Sells 17,063 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 17,063 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $151,519.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,492,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Gregory Paul Hannon sold 15,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $129,750.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

KFS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.31. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 56.73%. The business had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 145,293 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.