Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.