Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after buying an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.72.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

