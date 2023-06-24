Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.55 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 508.27, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,693 shares of company stock worth $63,165,941. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

