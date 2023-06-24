Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

