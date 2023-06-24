Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 26,462 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 200.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $346,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

