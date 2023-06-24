Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,725 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

