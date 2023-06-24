Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.