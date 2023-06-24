Halberd (HALB) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 441 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Halberd and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 920 2420 7504 86 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 131.09%. Given Halberd’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -1,063.57% -87.06% -28.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halberd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Halberd and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.91 Halberd Competitors $336.83 million $39.30 million -3.63

Halberd’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halberd beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Halberd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

