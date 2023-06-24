HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.