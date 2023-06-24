HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

