HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $428.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.52 and its 200-day moving average is $369.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

