HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 233 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $524.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.