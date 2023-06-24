Head-To-Head Comparison: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) vs. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.32% -19.56% -2.16% Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17%

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.0% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Accuray and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $439.34 million 0.80 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -33.18 Tandem Diabetes Care $794.69 million 2.03 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -7.89

Accuray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accuray and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $50.71, indicating a potential upside of 102.78%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Accuray.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Accuray on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

