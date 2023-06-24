Head to Head Comparison: Eurocash (EUSHY) versus The Competition

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eurocash to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 3.07 Eurocash Competitors $31.07 billion $667.28 million 188.21

Eurocash’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 2.08% 14.38% 4.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 61.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eurocash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1164 2835 3094 114 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 110.62%. Given Eurocash’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eurocash has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Eurocash competitors beat Eurocash on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

