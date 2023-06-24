Head to Head Contrast: Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) versus Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Mitsui Chemicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Water Solutions $1.39 billion 0.65 $48.28 million $0.54 13.82 Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A ($93.89) -0.15

Select Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsui Chemicals. Mitsui Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.2% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Mitsui Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Water Solutions 3.57% 6.57% 4.66% Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Select Water Solutions and Mitsui Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Water Solutions 0 1 1 1 3.00 Mitsui Chemicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.52%. Given Select Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than Mitsui Chemicals.

Dividends

Select Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mitsui Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $9.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.1%. Select Water Solutions pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsui Chemicals pays out -9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mitsui Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats Mitsui Chemicals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent pipeline infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals, water treatment solutions, and services used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, polymers, including viscosity, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping service companies. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products. Its Health Care segment offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics, dental materials, and personal care materials. The Food & Packaging segment provides coating and engineering materials, performance films and sheets, and agrochemical products. The Basic Materials segment provides ethylene, propylene, polyethylene, polypropylene, catalysts, phenols, purified terephthalic acid, PET, polyurethane materials, and industrial chemical products. The company also offers civil engineering and construction materials; cosmetics; wood adhesives, paper resins, foliar activator, and other chemical products; polyolefin, urethanes, and synthetic resins and resin films; injection molds and presses; phosphoric acid and fertilizers; spunbonded nonwoven fabrics and synthetic fibers; monomers for optical lenses; and fine chemical products and inorganic chemicals. In addition, it is involved in performance analysis, physical property measurements, and safety tests on chemicals; and placements, temporary works, and insurance and travel services, and consignments, as well as the sale of electronics and information materials. The company sells its products in Japan, China, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

