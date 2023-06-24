Head-To-Head Contrast: Serica Energy (SQZZF) versus Its Competitors

Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) is one of 299 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Serica Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Serica Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serica Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Serica Energy Competitors 585 3922 7364 291 2.61

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 145.89%. Given Serica Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Serica Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serica Energy N/A N/A N/A Serica Energy Competitors 607.17% 88.73% 18.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Serica Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Serica Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Serica Energy N/A N/A -91.67 Serica Energy Competitors $910.48 million $257.48 million 140.53

Serica Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Serica Energy. Serica Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Serica Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Serica Energy rivals beat Serica Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea. It also has 50% interest in the Columbus development; and 20% interest in the Skerryvore and Ruvaal prospects located in Central North Sea, as well as 100% interest in the North and South Eigg exploration prospects located in the Northern North Sea. In addition, the company holds 100% in the Mansell discovery; and the Orlando Field located in Northern North Sea, as well as Triton fields. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

