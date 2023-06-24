HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

