Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

