Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ED opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

