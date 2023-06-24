Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

