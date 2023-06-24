Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on T. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

