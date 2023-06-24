Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32,553.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 168,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 293,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

