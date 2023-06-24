Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of F opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

