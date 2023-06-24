Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $428.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

