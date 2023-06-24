HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,165 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of HP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 611,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

