H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.02

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 214029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.27.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

