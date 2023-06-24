Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

