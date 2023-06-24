HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 9,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 189,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

