HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 9,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 189,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Several research firms have issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
