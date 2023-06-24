IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $203.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

