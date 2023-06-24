International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $30.59 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

