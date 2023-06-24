Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

