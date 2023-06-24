iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,428,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 454,505 shares.The stock last traded at $44.66 and had previously closed at $49.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 130.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iRobot by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

