iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

