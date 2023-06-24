iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 52,760 shares.The stock last traded at $35.23 and had previously closed at $35.26.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
