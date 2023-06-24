iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 52,760 shares.The stock last traded at $35.23 and had previously closed at $35.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,517,730,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

