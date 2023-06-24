iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 57,522 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $44.17.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $603.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,703,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.