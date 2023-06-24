iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $207.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.80 and its 200-day moving average is $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

