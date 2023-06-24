iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after buying an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

