iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

