iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XGD stock opened at C$17.29 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$13.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.61.

