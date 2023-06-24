Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total value of $162,741.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE INSP opened at $314.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.95. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $323.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

