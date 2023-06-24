Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

